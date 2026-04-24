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Spotify cumple 20 años, ¿cuáles son las canciones y artistas más escuchados?

By Agencias
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Logo de Spotify. Foto de EFE
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viernes, abril 24, 2026

Spotify reveló las canciones, artistas, discos y podcast más escuchados a lo largo de sus 20 años

Spotify cumple 20 años y para celebrar revela lo más escuchado en la plataforma a nivel mundial.

Basadas en años de escucha, se publican cuatro listas del contenido que en los últimos 20 años ha formado parte del día a día de millones de usuarios.

 Canciones más escuchadas en Spotify

  • “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
  • “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
  • “Sweater Weather” – The Neighbourhood
  • “Starboy” – The Weeknd, Daft Punk
  • “As It Was” – Harry Styles
  • “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
  • “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Post Malone,
  • Swae Lee
  • “One Dance” – Drake, Wizkid, Kyla
  • “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
  • “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
  • “Believer” – Imagine Dragons
  • “I Wanna Be Yours” – Arctic Monkeys
  • “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
  • “lovely (with Khalid)” – Billie Eilish, Khalid
  • “Yellow” – Coldplay
  • “The Night We Met” – Lord Huron
  • “Closer” – The Chainsmokers, Halsey
  • “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
  • “Riptide” – Vance Joy
  • “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

 Artistas más escuchados

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Bad Bunny
  3. Drake
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Ariana Grande
  6. Ed Sheeran
  7. Justin Bieber
  8. Billie Eilish
  9. Eminem
  10. Kanye West
  11. Travis Scott
  12. BTS
  13. Post Malone
  14. Bruno Mars
  15. J Balvin
  16. Rihanna
  17. Coldplay
  18. Kendrick Lamar
  19. Future
  20. Juice WRLD

 Álbumes más escuchados

  • ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – Bad Bunny
  • ‘Starboy’ – The Weeknd
  • ‘÷ (Deluxe)’ – Ed Sheeran
  • ‘SOUR’ – Olivia Rodrigo
  • ‘After Hours’ – The Weeknd
  • ‘SOS’ – SZA
  • ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – Post Malone
  • ‘Lover’ – Taylor Swift
  • ‘AM’ – Arctic Monkeys
  • ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ – Billie Eilish
  • ‘Future Nostalgia’ – Dua Lipa
  • ‘beerbongs & bentleys’ – Post Malone
  • ‘?’ – XXXTENTACION
  • ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)’ – KAROL G
  • ‘YHLQMDLG’ – Bad Bunny
  • ‘Doo-Wops & Hooligans’ – Bruno Mars
  • ‘Views’ – Drake
  • ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift
  • ‘Scorpion’ – Drake
  • ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ – The Weeknd

 Podcast más escuchados

  • The Joe Rogan Experience
  • Gemischtes Hack
  • Crime Junkie
  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Last Podcast On The Left
  • The Daily
  • Fest & Flauschig
  • Morbid
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia
  • Hardstark
  • Relatos de la Noche
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Não Inviabilize
  • Pardon My Take
  • Distractible
  • La Cotorrisa
  • Dateline NBC
  • Mordlust
  • Baywatch Berlin
  • Hobbylos
  • Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén

Con información de López-Dórida Digital

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