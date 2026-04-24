Spotify cumple 20 años, ¿cuáles son las canciones y artistas más escuchados?

Spotify reveló las canciones, artistas, discos y podcast más escuchados a lo largo de sus 20 años
Spotify cumple 20 años y para celebrar revela lo más escuchado en la plataforma a nivel mundial.
Basadas en años de escucha, se publican cuatro listas del contenido que en los últimos 20 años ha formado parte del día a día de millones de usuarios.
Canciones más escuchadas en Spotify
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “Sweater Weather” – The Neighbourhood
- “Starboy” – The Weeknd, Daft Punk
- “As It Was” – Harry Styles
- “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Post Malone,
- Swae Lee
- “One Dance” – Drake, Wizkid, Kyla
- “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
- “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
- “Believer” – Imagine Dragons
- “I Wanna Be Yours” – Arctic Monkeys
- “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
- “lovely (with Khalid)” – Billie Eilish, Khalid
- “Yellow” – Coldplay
- “The Night We Met” – Lord Huron
- “Closer” – The Chainsmokers, Halsey
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
- “Riptide” – Vance Joy
- “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
Artistas más escuchados
- Taylor Swift
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Ariana Grande
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish
- Eminem
- Kanye West
- Travis Scott
- BTS
- Post Malone
- Bruno Mars
- J Balvin
- Rihanna
- Coldplay
- Kendrick Lamar
- Future
- Juice WRLD
Álbumes más escuchados
- ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Starboy’ – The Weeknd
- ‘÷ (Deluxe)’ – Ed Sheeran
- ‘SOUR’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘After Hours’ – The Weeknd
- ‘SOS’ – SZA
- ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – Post Malone
- ‘Lover’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘AM’ – Arctic Monkeys
- ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘Future Nostalgia’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘beerbongs & bentleys’ – Post Malone
- ‘?’ – XXXTENTACION
- ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)’ – KAROL G
- ‘YHLQMDLG’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Doo-Wops & Hooligans’ – Bruno Mars
- ‘Views’ – Drake
- ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Scorpion’ – Drake
- ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ – The Weeknd
Podcast más escuchados
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Gemischtes Hack
- Crime Junkie
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Last Podcast On The Left
- The Daily
- Fest & Flauschig
- Morbid
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia
- Hardstark
- Relatos de la Noche
- Call Her Daddy
- Não Inviabilize
- Pardon My Take
- Distractible
- La Cotorrisa
- Dateline NBC
- Mordlust
- Baywatch Berlin
- Hobbylos
- Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén
Con información de López-Dórida Digital