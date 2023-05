Tiroteo en centro comercial de Texas deja nueve muertos

At Allen Premium Outlets…

With sadness,

we’re hearing from sources multiple people shot, including children.

We are working to get reportable numbers.

I spoke to customers who saw it happen, saw multiple people down.

One shooter dead. Police still clearing the mall.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/h8XZEpWbvH

— Tiffany Liou (@tliou) May 6, 2023