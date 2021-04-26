Lista completa de los ganadores del Oscar 2021

tiempo del centro de México. La Academia anunció hace unas semanas la lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2021 y la gala, cuyo formato ha sido adaptado a las restricciones del COVID-19, se celebró en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el hogar habitual de los Oscar; y desde Union Station, la estación central de la ciudad californiana y una novedad en esta ocasión.

Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2021.

A continuación de compartimos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2021:

Mejor guión original

Judas y the Black Messiah, Guión: Will Berson, Shaka King; Historia Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, y Keith Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Guión: Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Historia: Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

Mejor guión adaptado

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Guión: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, y Lee Kern; Historia: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, y Nina Pedrad

The Father, Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? The Father, Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller

The White Tiger (Netflix)

Mejor película extranjera

Another Round (Dinamarca)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Another Round (Dinamarca)

Quo vadis, Aida?

Mejor actor de reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas y the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas y the Black Messiah”)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas y the Black Messiah”)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

Hillbilly Elegy

Mejor vestuario

Emma, Alexyra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Pinocchio de Matteo Garrone

Mejor director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Mejor sonido

En esta categoría, tres mexicanos ganaron el Oscar: Michelle Couttolenc, Jaime Baksth y Carlos Cortés.

Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin

News of the World, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett

Soul, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker

Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh

Greyhound

Mejor corto live-action

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Two Distant Strangers

Mejor corto animado

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

Mejor película animada

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers

Mejor cortometraje documental

Colette, Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard

A Concerto Is a Conversation, Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

Do Not Split, Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward, Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha, Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Colette, Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard

Do Not Split

Mejor largometraje documental

Collective, Alexyer Nanau y Bianca Oana

Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster

Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Mejores efectos visuales

Love y Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlys, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram

The One y Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

Mejor diseño de producción

The Father, Diseño de producción: Peter Francis; Set: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Diseño de producción: Mark Ricker; Set: Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton

Mank, Diseño de producción: Donald Graham Burt; Set: Jan Pascale

News of the World, Diseño de producción: David Crank; Set: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet, Diseño de producción: Nathan Crowley; Set: Kathy Lucas

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Mank, Diseño de producción: Donald Graham Burt; Set: Jan Pascale

Mank (Netflix)

Mejor fotografía

Judas y the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World (Netflix)

Mejor edición

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Father

Mejor banda sonora original

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, y Jon Batiste

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, y Jon Batiste

Soul (Pixar)

Mejor canción

“Fight for You,” (“Judas y the Black Messiah”). Música: H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; Letras: H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Música: Daniel Pemberton; Letras: Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite

“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”). Música y letras: Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson

“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”). Música: Diane Warren; Letras: Diane Warren y Laura Pausini

“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”). Música y Letras: Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? “Fight for You,” (“Judas y the Black Messiah”). Música: H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; Letras: H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas

Mejor película

“The Father” (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi y Philippe Carcassonne, productores)

“Judas y the Black Messiah” (Shaka King, Charles D. King y Ryan Coogler, productores)

“Mank” (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth y Douglas Urbanski, productores)

“Minari” (Christina Oh, producer)

“Nomadland” (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey y Chloé Zhao, productores)

“Promising Young Woman” (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell y Josey McNamara, productores)

“Sound of Metal” (Bert Hamelinck y Sacha Ben Harroche, productores)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Marc Platt y Stuart Besser, productores)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? “Nomadland” (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey y Chloé Zhao, productores)

Mejor actriz

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Mejor actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

One Night in Miami

