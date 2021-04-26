Lista completa de los ganadores del Oscar 2021

tiempo del centro de México. La Academia anunció hace unas semanas la lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2021 y la gala, cuyo formato ha sido adaptado a las restricciones del COVID-19, se celebró en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el hogar habitual de los Oscar; y desde Union Station, la estación central de la ciudad californiana y una novedad en esta ocasión.
Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2021.
A continuación de compartimos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2021:
Mejor guión original
Judas y the Black Messiah, Guión: Will Berson, Shaka King; Historia Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, y Keith Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Guión: Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Historia: Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Promising Young Woman
Mejor guión adaptado
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Guión: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, y Lee Kern; Historia: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, y Nina Pedrad
The Father, Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? The Father, Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller
The White Tiger (Netflix)
Mejor película extranjera
Another Round (Dinamarca)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Rumania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Another Round (Dinamarca)
Quo vadis, Aida?
Mejor actor de reparto
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas y the Black Messiah”)
Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)
Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas y the Black Messiah”)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas y the Black Messiah”)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
Hillbilly Elegy
Mejor vestuario
Emma, Alexyra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Pinocchio de Matteo Garrone
Mejor director
Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)
David Fincher (“Mank”)
Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)
Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
Mejor sonido
En esta categoría, tres mexicanos ganaron el Oscar: Michelle Couttolenc, Jaime Baksth y Carlos Cortés.
Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
News of the World, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
Soul, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh
Greyhound
Mejor corto live-action
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Two Distant Strangers
Mejor corto animado
Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
Mejor película animada
Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers
Mejor cortometraje documental
Colette, Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
A Concerto Is a Conversation, Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
Do Not Split, Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward, Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha, Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Colette, Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
Do Not Split
Mejor largometraje documental
Collective, Alexyer Nanau y Bianca Oana
Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent, Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster
Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
Mejores efectos visuales
Love y Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlys, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
The One y Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher
Mejor actriz de reparto
Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)
Mejor diseño de producción
The Father, Diseño de producción: Peter Francis; Set: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Diseño de producción: Mark Ricker; Set: Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
Mank, Diseño de producción: Donald Graham Burt; Set: Jan Pascale
News of the World, Diseño de producción: David Crank; Set: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Diseño de producción: Nathan Crowley; Set: Kathy Lucas
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Mank, Diseño de producción: Donald Graham Burt; Set: Jan Pascale
Mank (Netflix)
Mejor fotografía
Judas y the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World (Netflix)
Mejor edición
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Father
Mejor banda sonora original
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, y Jon Batiste
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, y Jon Batiste
Soul (Pixar)
Mejor canción
“Fight for You,” (“Judas y the Black Messiah”). Música: H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; Letras: H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Música: Daniel Pemberton; Letras: Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”). Música y letras: Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”). Música: Diane Warren; Letras: Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”). Música y Letras: Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? “Fight for You,” (“Judas y the Black Messiah”). Música: H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; Letras: H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
Mejor película
“The Father” (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi y Philippe Carcassonne, productores)
“Judas y the Black Messiah” (Shaka King, Charles D. King y Ryan Coogler, productores)
“Mank” (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth y Douglas Urbanski, productores)
“Minari” (Christina Oh, producer)
“Nomadland” (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey y Chloé Zhao, productores)
“Promising Young Woman” (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell y Josey McNamara, productores)
“Sound of Metal” (Bert Hamelinck y Sacha Ben Harroche, productores)
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Marc Platt y Stuart Besser, productores)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? “Nomadland” (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey y Chloé Zhao, productores)
Mejor actriz
Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)
Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Mejor actor
Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
Steven Yeun (“Minari”)
¿Quién ganó el Oscar 2021? Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
One Night in Miami