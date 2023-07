Hepatitis podría ser más letal que malaria, tuberculosis y sida en 2040: OMS

You’ve only got one life, and you’ve only got one liver. Hepatitis B & C can devastate both.

How can you protect yourself and your loved ones?

Get tested.

Speak to your local health care provider to find out how to protect yourself against hepatitis https://t.co/sQK7Omqdii… pic.twitter.com/z7IC5BqBL6

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 28, 2023