Enfermera se negó a llamar ambulancia para niña migrante que murió en Texas

Her name is Anadith Tanay Reyes Álvarez. She is an 8-year-old Garifuna girl who came to the United States with her Honduran parents in search of safety and died last week after Customs and Border Patrol agents neglected to heed her parent’s requests for medical assistance. pic.twitter.com/TYn9CBI7wY

— #IAmAnImmigrant (@IAmAnImmigrant) May 30, 2023