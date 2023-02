Australia devuelve a México dos piezas de arte expoliadas

ABF officers today assisted in returning two cultural artefacts to their rightful home in Mexico.

The pre-Hispanic Mixtec copper bowl & 100-year-old votive painting are protected cultural objects and subject to strict import regulations.

