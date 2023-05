Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz protagoniza un ballet por la “latinidad” en Nueva York

Join us for the world premiere of “Sor Juana ” by Michelle Manzanales at New York City Center, only from June 1st -3rd. The piece explores the life and feminist legacy of the iconic Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz. Use code BHFRIEND for discounted tickets! https://t.co/F2Km1D5snS pic.twitter.com/luPJxVHMkL

— Ballet Hispánico (@BalletHispanico) May 23, 2023