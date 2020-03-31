Playas, fiestas, golf: Así transcurren las vacaciones de primavera en Florida en medio de la pandemia del covid-19

Numerosas imágenes que circulan en las redes en los últimos días muestran cómo muchos habitantes de Florida (EE.UU.) incumplen el distanciamiento social durante las vacaciones de primavera, a pesar de la propagación del coronavirus, que ya ha dejado decenas de muertos y más de 5.700 infectados en el estado.

Mr. Gary™@FLPatriot59

Hey @GovRonDeSantis this was YESTERDAY at The Villages (FL). Doesn’t look like is being practiced by these at-risk seniors.

 · Florida, USA
Andrew Weinstein

@Weinsteinlaw

Last night Florida reported that the state has 4,246 active cases of coronavirus.

There will be many more reported tonight.

This is a photo of New Smyrna Beach this afternoon.

Why are there people there?

Because @GovRonDeSantis still won’t shut down the state.

Any questions?

En las fotos se ve a grandes multitudes en las playas y en una iglesia, a personas mayores comiendo en las terrazas, a gente jugando al golf, celebrando fiestas en barco o comprando alimentos sin respetar la distancia de seguridad.

#WVTM13

@WVTM13

Photo from Jacksonville Beach, Florida resident Clay Archer shows exactly where Duval County ends and St. John’s County begins. Beaches in Duval are closed. St. John’s only banned parking at the beach.

Steven Cotch@stevecotch

@maddow Rachel here is The Villages, Florida idea of social distancing! I see this daily…WTH!

El gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, insistió el sábado en que no lamenta haber dejado las playas abiertas durante las vacaciones de primavera, comparando a los que están allí, con el “sol, el calor y la humedad”, con los que están “como las sardinas” en el metro de Nueva York. A su vez, el portavoz de la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA), Ken Lovett, recordó en un comunicado que, a diferencia de los trenes subterráneos, las playas abiertas no ayudan “a que los médicos, las enfermeras, los policías” y otros trabajadores esenciales “vayan y vengan del trabajo”.

FOX 11 Los Angeles

@FOXLA

“IRRESPONSIBLE” – A megachurch in Florida has refused to close its doors despite the county’s safer-at-home order. https://bit.ly/3atD19L 

Tampa megachurch crowded with worshipers, despite social distancing orders

Cheers and applause could be heard on a Tampa megachurch’s livestream Sunday from a few hundred people inside The River at Tampa Bay Church. The church is refusing to close its doors despite a “safer…

foxla.com

0@Winterscythe

@GovRonDeSantis Great social distancing enforcement, Governor!

Serena S@5afe_


Brevard County commissioners, in Central Florida, will not enforce weekend beach restrictions https://www.wesh.com/article/brevard-will-not-enforce-weekend-beach-restrictions/31956719 

beach

Brevard commissioners will not enforce weekend beach restrictions

Brevard County commissioners are refusing to enforce a beach closure ordered Thursday by the county’s emergency policy group.

wesh.com

A nivel nacional, el covid-19 ha dejado 3.170 fallecidos, mientras que el número de los casos confirmados asciende ya a más de 164.600.

andrea wilder@andrea1wilder

Are people this clueless! This is my neighborhood in Florida. People listen to the rules! Take this serious

Sandra Schleman Sprigg.@LeeSprigg
En respuesta a @GovRonDeSantis

These people don’t understand social distancing. Or that boats are supposed to be 50’ away from each other. When people don’t follow the rules, we lose even more privileges.

**This photo is taken from my yard, where I live**

Erik Boland

@eboland11

Am all for ripping on the idiotic spring break crowd for the crowded beach photos still popping up from Florida, BUT a reminder it’s a myth to say it’s just them. Took this photo one of my last nights there last week while picking up a to-go order. These were not spring breakers

AK Production@_AK_Production_

Great social distancing on a golf course in Florida. 12 people all together, shaking hands, smoking together… 😔

