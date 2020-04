Roger Federer ‘devastado’ tras cancelación de Wimbledon

Wimbledon ✔@Wimbledon

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/news/articles/2020-04-01/cancellation_of_the_championships_2020.html …