NFL revela calendario de juegos para la próxima temporada

El reloj cede ante la llegada de la próxima temporada de la NFL, misma para la que se anunció este jueves su nuevo calendario, el cual comenzará el 10 de septiembre cuando los Kansas CIty Chiefs se midan ante los Houston Texans.
De la misma manera, el primer partido de Tom Brady con los Tampa Bay Buccaneers será ante los New Orleans Saints el domingo 13 de septiembre.
Si la pandemia se mantiene, la NFL tiene muchas alternativas antes de considerar mover el calendario de la temporada 2020, como lo son jugar sin público en las tribunas, designar sitios neutrales y cancelar las semanas de descanso de cada equipo.
La temporada tiene pautado finalizar con el Super Bowl 55 el 7 de febrero de 2021.
¿Cuál es el calendario de tu equipo
