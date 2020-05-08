NFL revela calendario de juegos para la próxima temporada

El reloj cede ante la llegada de la próxima temporada de la NFL, misma para la que se anunció este jueves su nuevo calendario, el cual comenzará el 10 de septiembre cuando los Kansas CIty Chiefs se midan ante los Houston Texans.

De la misma manera, el primer partido de Tom Brady con los Tampa Bay Buccaneers será ante los New Orleans Saints el domingo 13 de septiembre.

Si la pandemia se mantiene, la NFL tiene muchas alternativas antes de considerar mover el calendario de la temporada 2020, como lo son jugar sin público en las tribunas, designar sitios neutrales y cancelar las semanas de descanso de cada equipo.

La temporada tiene pautado finalizar con el Super Bowl 55 el 7 de febrero de 2021.

¿Cuál es el calendario de tu equipo ¡ENTÉRATE AQUÍ!

Primetime Bills

@BuffaloBills

🚨 IT’S HERE! 🚨

Your 2020 Buffalo Bills schedule.

5.248

Miami Dolphins

@MiamiDolphins

Fins vs. Foes 😤

2.715

New York Jets

@nyjets

Can’t wait.

✈️ https://nyj.social/2WEEcgz 

2.599

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@Buccaneers

Let’s do this 😤

📰: http://bccn.rs/3fu7erZ 

3.528

New England Patriots

@Patriots

Football? Is that you?!

🚨 2020 schedule: https://bit.ly/2zlSElG 

7.255

Baltimore Ravens

@Ravens

Our 2020 schedule❗️❗️http://BaltimoreRavens.com/schedule 

5.063

Cincinnati Bengals

@Bengals

Special Delivery 📦

Our 2020 schedule has ARRIVED…

2.887

Pittsburgh Steelers

@steelers

Our 2020 season schedule has arrived!

More on our 2020 season schedule: https://bit.ly/35NDB0w 

📺: Schedule Release ’20 | 8 pm on NFL Network

8.405

Cleveland Browns

@Browns

🚨 IT’S HERE! 🚨

Our 2020 schedule » http://brow.nz/2020schedule 

4.871

Houston Texans

@HoustonTexans

𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬
𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦, 2020
Crayon on paper on fridge

🏈: » http://tex.nz/PWL  |

600

Indianapolis Colts

@Colts

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓
┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃
┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃
our schedule is finally here!
┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃
┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃
┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛

3.236

#DUUUVAL

@Jaguars

En respuesta a @Jaguars

Feline great about this schedule ⤵

622

Tennessee Titans

@Titans

Titans release 2020 schedule – Highlighted by three prime time games

Full Schedule Breakdown 🗓 » https://bit.ly/2xJgvLT 
📺: Watch @nflnetwork Analysis at 7 PM (CT)

Titans Schedule Breakdown

www.tennesseetitans.com

528

Denver Broncos

@Broncos

Bring it.

3.389

Kansas City Chiefs

@Chiefs

Here’s how we’ll open the season!

2.554

Los Angeles Chargers

@Chargers

mark your calendars ‼️

2.933

Las Vegas Raiders

@Raiders

 · 

The wait is over.

Your full schedule for the inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders is here. 🎞️

More » https://bit.ly/2WEBhED 

Las Vegas Raiders

@Raiders

Every game matters.

Watch Coach Gruden break down the schedule now on http://Raiders.com/live .

Plus more analysis at 5 p.m. PT on @nflnetwork.

1.361

Dallas Cowboys

@dallascowboys

NEW SCHEDULE 🌟 NEW WALLPAPER 📲

6.234

New York Giants

@Giants

IT’S HERE 🎉

📝: http://bit.ly/2SLfk61 

4.340

Philadelphia Eagles

@Eagles

Behold, our 2020 schedule in all its glory.

10,2 mil

Washington Redskins

@Redskins

Football is that you playa?

👀: http://redsk.in/2Lb4FNO 

1.758

Chicago Bears

@ChicagoBears

🐻 X 🍋.
OFFICIALLY HERE!

4.333

Detroit Lions

@Lions

Our 2020 schedule❗️

2.989

Green Bay Packers

@packers

🚨 The 2020 schedule is here! 🚨

➡️ http://packers.com/schedule 

4.339

Minnesota Vikings

@Vikings

Ready for 2020.

3.816

Atlanta Falcons

@AtlantaFalcons

It all begins on September 13. 🏈

2.373

Carolina Panthers

@Panthers

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

1.853

New Orleans Saints

@Saints

The 2020 schedule!

⚜️@SeatGeek ⚜️

5.102

Arizona Cardinals

@AZCardinals

The moment we’ve all been waiting for.

Our 2020 regular season schedule has arrived.

1.942

Los Angeles Rams

@RamsNFL

release full 2020 schedule

📰 » https://bit.ly/3cqvbid 

Join us at SoFi Stadium!

604

San Francisco 49ers

@49ers

Another season to be legendary! http://49ers.com/schedule 

7.147

Seattle Seahawks

@Seahawks

New schedule means new wallpapers. 📲

» http://shwks.com/bfvv9 

1.125

